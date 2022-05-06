HCMC voters propose land law adjustment

The National Assembly delegation of HCMC are having meetings with the elderly in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

In the main meeting, voters voiced the unfairness of monthly allowance receipt among the 80-year-old. Accordingly, those without a pension are entitle to receive this financial support from the state, while the retired with pension are not in the list.

This is inconvincible since pension is the contribution of laborers to the social insurance fund during their working time, and the monthly allowance for the old is the state policy, which means anyone over 80 years old is eligible regardless of pension status.

Deputy Head of the Representative Board for HCMC Association of the Elderly Le Chu Giang offered the opinion of the change of eligible age for this allowance from 80 to 75 years old.

Many voters suggested an establishment of a geriatric department in hospitals sited in HCMC to better take care of the old. Others recommended favorable conditions for the elderly to borrow money for economic purposes and income increase, bus and river bus fare reduction for the old.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc welcomed all valuable suggestions and asked related state agencies to thoroughly address these issues, after affirming that the city has always prioritized caring tasks for the old, encouraged the active participation of the old to the city operation.

In the meeting with voters in Binh Chanh District, the elderly here reported frequent traffic congestion on National Way No.50 passing the district. Adding to the serious jams is urban flooding whenever there is rain, negatively affecting the living standards of local residents.

Another factor disturbing the life of the local is prolonged construction projects in the district, some of which have been for 20 years. Therefore, voters asked that the National Assembly amend the Land Law in this session so that affected people whose land is on the projects are able to carry out their own economic plans for local socio-economic development.

Delegate Truong Trong Nghia, Vice Chairman of HCMC Bar Association, thanked the valuable opinions and promised to consider voicing the proposal of Land Law amendment related to suspended projects to the National Assembly.

In the meeting with voters in District 6, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC To Thi Bich Chau noted down voices about policies for volunteers participating in the pandemic fight, for part-time ward staff, and for population collaborators.

In the meeting with voters in District 12, Head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies Tran Hoang Ngan noted down the voters’ opinions about insufficient educational infrastructure to meet the high demands of children in the district, especially those of manual workers and new immigrants; the suspended construction projects in the district.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam