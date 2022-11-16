HCMC, Vinh Long Province join hands to foster tourism, trade development

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu attends the Ho Chi Minh City- Vinh Long Province trade, investment and tourism promotion conference 2022.



Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairman for Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ha Van Sieu, Secretary of Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem and Chairman of Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee Lu Quang Ngoi attended the event.

Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the conference.



Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang assessed that the investment connection in the fields of trade and tourism between two localities in this period will create a premise for the socio-economic development of Vinh Long Province , Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general; facilitate enterprises' market development plan-making, invest resources to expand production and business. In parallel, the investment connection will be the basis for the local authorities and state management agencies to build and promulgate management and administration policies following the development demand of each locality and legitimate interests of each enterprise.

Delegates visit the OCOP product booth of Vinh Long Province.



According to Vice Chairman for Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu, the Mekong Delta region including Vinh Long Province has rich tourism resources along with the culture of countryside rivers and tropical gardens to create a special highlight for visitors. Therefore, he hoped that this conference would promote tourism development between HCMC and Mekong Delta in the coming time.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Vinh Long Province witness a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between businesses and departments of the two localities.



The ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding between departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City’s districts, Thu Duc City and Vinh Long Province also took place at the conference.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said that the cooperation and linkage between the southern provinces and cities, including Vinh Long Province and Ho Chi Minh City, are the driving force for exploiting the potentials towards mutual development.The conference aims to introduce the images and investment environment of each locality as well as step- by-step promote the linkage programs leading to sustainable economic development on the foundation of improving efficiency in trade, investment and tourism promotion activities.To reach efficiency in trade, investment and tourism promotion between the two localities, the departments and agencies of the two sides need to fully record and exchange contents related to coordination and facilitation works for enterprises who are implementing projects, or ready for upcoming investment projects.Besides, the departments and agencies of the two localities need to promptly advise the leaders of HCMC and Vinh Long Province on solutions to remove difficulties for businesses as well as expand the consumption and operation markets.On the occasion, the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee also granted decisions on investment policy, investment registration certificates and memorandums of understanding on investmetn to investors in Vinh Long Province with a total registered capital of VND5,500 billion (nearly US$222 million).

By Phan Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong