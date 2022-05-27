HCMC, Vientiane speed up materialization of mutual agreement

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the municipal high-ranking delegation have a meeting with Mr. Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane on May 26.

At the meeting, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the Vietnam-Lao relationship has been more and more developed. HCMC and Vientiane signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the phase of 2021-2025 last October despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



He hoped that Vientiane would launch solutions to materialize the agreement and MoU between two sides soon through activities promoting trade and investment, education and training.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting.

The two localities will continue to train young people on the countries’ history and special friendships. HCMC will create favorable conditions for Vientiane’s government officials and employees to study and share experiences in education, high-tech agriculture, finance, tax, administrative reform, e-government building, and digital transformation.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane Anouphap Tounalom highly appreciated the results of the cooperation between the two cities and proposed special mechanisms for priority projects, such as the construction of a trade and tourism center, developing a model of beef cattle farm, improving the system of sources of government revenues with financial aid from HCMC.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L) presents 10 sets of equipment serving virtual meetings to the local government of Vientiane Capital. Representative of Hoa Sen (Lotus) University hands over 40 scholarships to Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee basically agreed with the proposals and invited Mr. Anouphap Tounalom and his spouse, Vientiane’s leaders to pay a visit to HCMC to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

At the meeting, HCMC presented 10 sets of equipment serving virtual meetings and 40 scholarships to Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) presents a gift to Mr. Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane.

On the same day, the HCMC delegation had meetings with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, and National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoun.



The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee pays a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The HCMC delegation has a meeting with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane. HCMC officials visit Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh. Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoun

The HCMC officials also had a talk with Laotian students who studied in HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that more than 600 Laotian students have studied at 26 universities and colleges in the city over the past years.

Under the “Vietnamese families, and Laotian and Cambodian students who are studying in HCMC” program, 34 Vietnamese families have adopted 50 Laotian and Cambodian students to support them during their time studying and living in HCMC in April. The program aimed to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries, he added.

The delegation of HCMC's leaders previously laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to unknown martyrs in Vientiane.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attends a meeting with Laotian students who studied in HCMC. A Laotian student present a gift to the HCMC high-ranking delegation. Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau says that more than 600 Laotian students have studied at 26 universities and colleges in the city over the past years. A Laotian student speaks at the event.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh