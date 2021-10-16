HCMC, Vientiane continue to foster cooperation relations

Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai signs the MoU on cooperation between HCMC and Vientiane. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the beginning of the e-meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen shared difficulties with the neighboring country as the capital of Vientiane had to impose lockdown order since September 30 with the numerous cases of Covid-19 recorded across seven out of nine districts. The city Party Chief wished that the Covid-19 pandemic situation in both Vientiane and HCMC would be under control to soon reopen visits and works between leaders of the two sides.

Besides, he also desired that both parties would continue to foster cooperation relations, contributing to boosting the traditional relationship between two nations

With the successes from the Memorandum of Understanding for the period of 2016-2020 between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen suggested that the two sides should focus on cooperation development between departments, agencies and units between 2021 and 2025.



HCMC will create favorable conditions for Laotian leaders to visit HCMC for studying in the fields of education, agriculture, finance, tax and will continue to grant scholarships of education and vocational training to officials and people of Vientiane.



In order to maintain and promote good tradition between the two parties, two nations, Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Laos needed to regularly launch exchange programs, educate young generations about the history and the special traditional friendship between the two parties, states and people, added Mr. Nen.



Secretary of Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane capital Anouphap Tounalom affirmed that the two nations had supported and taken care of each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr. Anouphap Tounalom proposed to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in terms of economy, culture, education, science to create a breakthrough and wished that the two sides' relations would be more and more developed and durable.



The good cooperation of economy, trade and investment are positive achievements on MoU in the period of 2016 – 2020 between HCMC and Vientiane through annual investment and trading promotion activities.



Regarding trading and tourism promotion, the two nations are considering forming the centers of trading and tourism in the two localities of HCMC and Vientiane. Besides, the two sides gained positive achievements in terms of agriculture and forestry.





As for the HCMC side, Member of Politburo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and leaders from departments and agencies attended in the e-meeting.



Senior leaders of Vientiane attended the special event, including Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Secretary of Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane capital Anouphap Tounalom, Member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone and leaders of departments and agencies of Vientiane.



At the end of the online conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai and Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone signed MoU on cooperation between HCMC and Vientiane in the period of 2021 – 2025 under the witness of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Anouphap Tounalom.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong