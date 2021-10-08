At the beginning of the conference, the delegates spent a minute commemorating the deceased frontline soldiers (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at a conference of Binh Tan District's Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure yesterday, Ms. Thang asked to review workers’ accommodation to have a plan for the provision of housing for workers. The district should call for help from the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City which will attract investment in housing for workers if the district bumps into difficulties on the way.

The conference participants discussed the implementation of socio-economic development tasks and national defense and security, Party building, government and public affair activities in the first nine months of 2021 and some key tasks in the last three months of 2021; results of the prevention and control of Covid-19 epidemic in Binh Tan District.

At the beginning of the conference, the delegates spent a minute commemorating the deceased frontline soldiers who died while doing their duty in the fight against Covid-19. At the conference, delegates raised the funds for orphans whose parents died of Covid-19 in the district.



Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairwoman Thang went along with the tasks and solutions proposed by administrators of Binh Tan District. At the same time, she suggested that Binh Tan district should pay attention to several key issues including Covid-19 prevention and control.

Binh Tan District has a large population with more than 700,000 inhabitants with over 66,800 of them having been infected with Covid-19. Therefore, the district needs to reopen economic activity with extreme caution especially in crowded areas with migrant workers.

Moreover, she required Binh Tan District to adopt solutions to remove difficulties for business establishments and enterprises.

Ms. Thang noted several significant factors for economic recovery scenarios in the next time especially the shortage of laborers; therefore, local administration must recheck the number of laborers in each company.

Secretary of Binh Tan District Party Committee Le Van Thinh said that during the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district recorded more than 66,800 Covid-19 patients. The Covid-19 epidemic has claimed 830 lives in the district including nine frontline workers. Hundreds of children lost their parents and hundreds of people were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee Nguyen Minh Nhut said that despite the serious impact of the epidemic, in the first nine months of 2021, Binh Tan district's economy continued to grow, with the total production reaching VND61,116 billion, up 8.35 percent over the same period while budget revenue reached 68.9 percent with over VND2,188 billion.

Regarding epidemic prevention, Vice Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee Pham Thi Ngoc Dieu said that the district has set up 100 vaccination teams.

So far, about 518,000 residents have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and approximately 303,000 people have been getting the second dose of the vaccine. By October 15, the district strives to complete disbursing the third support packages following the Resolution 97 of the municipal People's Council.

Administrators in Binh Tan District have persuaded 8,000 landlords to reduce rent and donate necessities to more than 254,000 workers who have fallen into difficulties during the prolonged pandemic. Furthermore, district leaders called on assistance from benefactors to award scholarships to 35 orphans whose parents died of Covid-19.



HCMC Vice Chairwoman Phan Thi Thang speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee Nguyen Minh Nhut speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Uyen Phuong