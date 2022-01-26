HCMC Vice Chairwoman asks enterprises to diversify markets to avoid risks





Deputy Director of Coastal Fisheries Development Company (Cofidec) Doan Van Nam in Binh Chanh District said that his company had stockpiled 200 tons of frozen products, such as shrimp, fish, spring rolls, and fish balls, to supply to the retail system. In case of a shortage, it would increase capacity to meet the demand.A representative of Co.op mart Supermarket and Bach Hoa Xanh in Binh Tan District also said that they had raised the output of goods for Tet by 200 percent compared to normal days. Noticeably, this year, many suppliers and supermarkets have committed to many promotions, such as discounts and buy one get one free.Vice Chairwoman Phan Thi Thang emphasized that enterprises need to be creative, flexibly expand their production scale, and diversify markets and products. Especially, they should pay attention to the domestic market to share risks with customers when complicated situations happen, like the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Especially, enterprises need to go to domestic raw material growing areas to connect and sign consumption contracts of quality and branded products at reasonable prices to serve consumers better; increase added value in production and business activities.