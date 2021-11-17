HCMC: Vaccinated people allowed to join socio-economic activities

People are requested to use the PC-COVID mobile app when taking part in socio-economic activities in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)



This is part of the administration’s temporary rules on measures for safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of Covid-19.

Apart from having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine after 14 days since the injection or recovered from the disease, those eligible for socio-economic activities include people subject to inoculation but having a contraindication to vaccination confirmed by health authorities.Children who haven’t reached the age eligible for vaccination can take part in socio-economic activities, but they have to be accompanied by inoculated adults.From November 16, people also have to use the PC-COVID mobile app, issued by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, when joining activities in the city.In the areas at pandemic level 1 or 2 (the lowest levels), operations of public workplaces, transport and educational activities have to meet safety criteria set up by central and municipal authorities.Other activities are allowed in level-1 zones but restricted or banned in the remaining areas.