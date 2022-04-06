HCMC, UK promote multifaceted cooperation

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai presents a souvenir painting to MP Graham Stuart.
As for human resources training, the UK is expected to host a dialogue forum in Ho Chi Minh City to seek new cooperation chances between the two sides. The UK has paid attention to working with Ho Chi Minh City to attract capital investment resources into green projects to achieve a target of reaching net-zero by 2050 that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
This is a statement of MP Graham Stuart, Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister in charge of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia at a yesterday meeting with Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai.
Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai shakes hand with MP Graham Stuart, Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister in charge of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
At the meeting, chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his thankfulness for the supports of the international community, including the assistance of British businesses who accompanied and helped Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against Covid-19, contributing to the control of the pandemic and helping businesses to resume their work.The trade and investment turnover of the United Kingdom in Ho Chi Minh City is still modest, so HCMC desired that the two sides would strengthen mutual cooperation in the fields of smart urban management, anti-flooding, management and treatment of waste, combating climate change and training human resources.
Besides, HCMC wished to receive more supports from the partner in sharing technology and experience in the healthcare and education sectors.
With the project of establishing a financial center in Ho Chi Minh City, chairman Phan Van Mai suggested that the partner would introduce a consultant on legal issues for the city's financial center project to operate smoothly and introduce British investors for the project.