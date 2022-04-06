HCMC, UK promote multifaceted cooperation

This is a statement of MP Graham Stuart, Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister in charge of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia at a yesterday meeting with Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai shakes hand with MP Graham Stuart, Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister in charge of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



At the meeting, chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his thankfulness for the supports of the international community, including the assistance of British businesses who accompanied and helped Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against Covid-19, contributing to the control of the pandemic and helping businesses to resume their work.