HCMC, UK promote multifaceted cooperation

As for human resources training, the UK is expected to host a dialogue forum in Ho Chi Minh City to seek new cooperation chances between the two sides. The UK has paid attention to working with Ho Chi Minh City to attract capital investment resources into green projects to achieve a target of reaching net-zero by 2050 that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)