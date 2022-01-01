HCMC total budget revenue reaches VND381.53 trillion in 2021

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Phan Van Mai award certificates of merit from the HCMC People's Committee to units with high achievements in budget revenue collection in 2021. (Photo: SGGP)

Of which, domestic revenue hit more than VND263.82 trillion, reaching 102.7 percent of the estimate; revenues from the import-export activities were more than VND117.66 trillion, reaching 108.9 percent of the estimate. As for local budget expenditure, the total expenditure was more than VND80.02 trillion, reaching 82.5 percent of the estimate.



The People's Committee of HCMC held a conference on reporting the results of State budget revenue and expenditure in 2021 on the evening of December 31 at the State Treasury of HCMC, with the participation of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.



Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that in 2021, in the context of a prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, the city must fight the pandemic, restore economic production, and support citizens at the same time. However, HCMC's financial industry still strived to collect VND381.53 trillion, achieving more than 104 percent of the estimate, up 2.7 percent year-on-year. It was a great effort of the city’s financial industry. Although the city had to reduce and extend tax payments, leading to a decrease in budget revenue, it managed to balance and arrange the financial support package of over VND17.8 trillion during the pandemic.



The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC praised the city's financial sector for its efforts to complete the budget collection task and the business community for its efforts to overcome difficulties, stabilize production, and contribute to the budget.



On this occasion, the municipal People's Committee also honored and awarded certificates of merit to 61 departments, Thu Duc City, districts, and enterprises that had made great contributions to the budget and were active in budget collection activities.







By Han Ni – Translated by Bao Nghi