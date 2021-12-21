A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People's Committee yesterday issued a plan to organize activities to welcome the new year 2022 for the alert epidemic levels 1, 2, and 3, 4.

At the same time, the city will hold art performances in Thu Duc city and districts 12, Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio on the night of December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, to celebrate the arrival of 2022 new year.

Ho Chi Minh City also organizes sports activities to welcome the new year such as HCMC Marathon 2022 in District 7, martial arts performance festival and health promotion exercises, bicycle race at Mai Chi Tho route.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union was assigned to organize activities and cultural performances to welcome the new year 2022 at the Youth Cultural House, universities, colleges, professional secondary schools, dormitories on the night of December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

However, if the epidemic is at alert level 3 or 4, the People's Committee in HCMC required departments, agencies, organizations, Thu Duc City, and local administrations in districts to reduce the size of celebrations or suspend events.

Moreover, responsible bodies must adjust the Covid-19 epidemic prevention plan according to each level.

Any organization or localities wishing to organize celebration activities must ensure appropriate epidemic prevention and control according to the epidemic level assessment with a focus on 5K principles and controlling the number of attendees.

Currently, the Covid-19 epidemic in the city is maintained at alert level 2.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan