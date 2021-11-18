HCMC to turn off lights, light candles in memory of Covid-19 victims

Afternoon yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Board of Major Holidays held a press conference to provide information related to the memorial ceremony for frontline forces, officers, soldiers and compatriots who died from coronavirus under the chair of Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam, Vice Director of HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam and Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong.



Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Director of the City Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam informed that the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front had coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to hold the memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims who have died from Covid-19 during the fourth pandemic wave outbreak in the city following the direction of the Standing Committee of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

The memorial ceremony is expected to take place at Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall at 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street in District 1, HCMC at 8 p.m. on November 19.

On the same evening, the local authorities along with residents in massive districts of 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh will drop of lanterns on Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canal and Tau Hu - Ben Nghe canal at 8:35 p.m.

HCMC also mobilized religious organizations to ring the bell to commemorate the victims at 8:30 p.m. In addition, the city informed the ships, boats and barges which are parking at the ports to sound the commemorative whistle at 8:30 p.m.

Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam said that the ceremony will take place in HCMC and the capital city of Hanoi for 45 minutes and be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television channels.

In the bridge points of 22 districts and Thu Duc City, the local authorities will invite families of Covid-19 victims to participate in the memorial ceremony.

Meanwhile, leaders and residents in the capital city of Hanoi will participate in the memorial ceremony at Thong Nhat (Reunification) Park.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong