HCMC to take care of unemployed workers ahead of Tet holiday

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.



At the meeting, voters raised a number of issues, such as the progress of flood control and prevention projects, the shortage of gasoline in recent days, tourism human resource training and increasing the application of digital transformation in land management.

People also paid attention to the improvement of the workplace environment for medical workers; simplification of complicated procedures to facilitate the bidding and procurement of medicine and medical equipment and tightening types of banking services.

Voters raise concerns over social issues.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions and acknowledged voters' special concerns.

He said that the city is promptly preparing a draft resolution to replace Resolution 5 4 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis and problems in the property sector in order to submit it to the National Assembly in the soonest session.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai talks with leaders of Nha Be District. Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran speaks at the event.

The city faced many obstacles with procedures related to flood control and prevention projects that are expected to be completed in next November, he informed.

The municipal government has suggested large fuel suppliers provide an adequate supply of gasoline and oil to gas stations and enhance inspections of fuel trading companies in the city.

HCMC plans to spend around VND150 billion (US$6 million) to help unemployed people and poor workers enjoy a happy Tet on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh