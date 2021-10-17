  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to take care of 1,200 children orphaned by Covid-19 up to 18 years of age

SGGP
The HCMC Women's Union in coordination with of the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper and the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs on October 16 has launched a program caring for 1,200 orphaned children by Covid-19.
HCMC to take care of 1,200 children orphaned by Covid-19 up to 18 years of age ảnh 1 At the launching ceremony of the program (Photo: SGGP)
With the support of the HCMC Young Physicians Association and the HCMC Children's Rights Protection Association, the sponsorship program will give cash assistance worth VND18-24 million per year for one child until they are 18 years old.
Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau stressed that the program help relieve the pain of children to overcome this challenging period and cope with the challenges of caring for themselves.
HCMC to take care of 1,200 children orphaned by Covid-19 up to 18 years of age ảnh 2 Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event.
HCMC to take care of 1,200 children orphaned by Covid-19 up to 18 years of age ảnh 3 The Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs donates VND21.6 billion to the program.
HCMC to take care of 1,200 children orphaned by Covid-19 up to 18 years of age ảnh 4 Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran offers gifts to  orphaned children by Covid-19.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more