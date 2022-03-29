HCMC to take action against those spreading fake news on social media

Senior Colonel Le Manh Ha



On the afternoon of March 28, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City held a press conference to provide information on the epidemic situation in the city and issues of public interest chaired by Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

At the press conference, Senior Colonel Le Manh Ha, Deputy Head of the Staff Department, Ho Chi Minh City Police, said that currently social networking such as Facebook, Tiktok, Zalo are quite commonly used and useful in communication and information exchange.

However, many people have taken advantage of social networks to commit illegal acts such as fraudulently appropriating property, posting false information, trading goods, fake, banned goods. People putting misleading news, false and objectionable messages, videos, pictures, and audio clips on social media creating panic among the public without any reason will be punished.

Because of the complicated use of social networks, the Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department advised the Ministry of Public Security to propose the establishment of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention in 2021. Besides, city authorities directed related agencies and police forces in districts to grasp the situation in cyberspace, paying attention to promoting the use of social networks in law propaganda, administrative reform, and movements for national security.

Deputy Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery Pham Duc Hai Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on March 27, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 592,197 cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health, including 591,239 cases in the community and 958 people from overseas countries entering Vietnam.

Currently, roughly 3,657 patients are being in infirmaries including 329 children under 16 years old, 79 critically ill patients on ventilators, and five patients supported with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). On March 27, there were 386 hospitalizations, 378 recoveries, and one death day.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the peak campaign to protect at-risk people in the city started in early March and will end on March 31.

As of March 22, the city recorded 240,858 people in the high-risk group over 65 years old with underlying medical conditions and 41,926 of them were tested and screened, and 1,478 people with Covid-19 were found to be treated promptly with Molnupiravir. Moreover, some 2,893 people were vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, and 241 people received the first dose.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan