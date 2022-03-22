HCMC to support Covid-19 infectious employees with sickness benefit

Many employees said that the social insurance agencies sent financial aid to their bank account within six days since submitting relevant documents and dossiers.Currently, Vietnam recorded dozen thousand new Covid-19 infections daily and HCMC confirmed thousands of Covid-19 cases a day, including employees participating in social insurance who will be fully received social insurance benefits.
According to social insurance law, sick employees or those who took time out of work to care for their sick children under seven years old with attestation of medical facilities would receive sickness benefits. Amid the current situation of the pandemic, the sickness benefit will be applied with SARS-CoV-2 infectious workers and those who took time out of work to care for Covid-19 infectious children under seven years old.
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Phan Van Men informed that employees needed to submit the employers the photocopies of hospital discharge checkout for cases performing inpatient treatment, certificate of sick leaves to receive social insurance or hospital discharge checkout pointed by medical staff with additional sick leave after treatment which would be applied with outpatient treatment.
The social insurance agencies will consider handling the benefits for employees within six working days. In addition, workers could receive financial aid via their bank accounts or their employers.
Apart from the sickness benefit, Covid-19 infectious employees will also receive health recovery benefits if their health has not been recovered within 30 days of coming back to work. The health recovery time will be from five to ten days with a total financial aid of 30 percent of fixed salary, equaling to VND447,000 (US$19.6) per day.
At the current time, numerous Covid-19 patients performing self-treatment and many employees have a demand of granting annual leave for receiving social insurance. However, employees have faced difficulties in submitting the certificates. Amid the situation, the Ministry of Health proposed the Government promulgate the resolution on recognizing seven types of documents to use as a basis for making dossiers of enjoying sickness benefits for employees infected with SARS-CoV-2.
The seven relevant documents comprise a decision to perform home isolation issued by the local authorities; a certificate of completion of the quarantine period issued by the local authorities; positive rapid test results or PCR test results of Covid-19 issued by medical facilities; confirmation for Covid-19 infected people from Commune and Ward Health Stations, Mobile Medical Stations, Community Covid-19 Teams or medical agencies or enterprises; and a certificate of taking annual leave to enjoy social insurance issued by the commune-level health station or mobile medical station.
Besides, the two other dossiers include a decision of finishing centralized isolation and confirmation of Covid-19 treatment at field hospitals.