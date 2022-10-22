HCMC to submit new resolution on special policies to NA in November

The city proposed a one-year extension to continue implementing specific mechanisms and policies, and prepare a draft resolution to replace Resolution 54 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis and problems in the property sector.

The HCMC Delegation of National Assembly deputies attend the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly .



The new resolution will focus on mechanisms and policies of investment, budget and finance, organizational structure, land and urban management, social management, special mechanisms for Thu Duc City’s development, and mechanisms for the city’s international financial center. The city suggested higher empowerment to carry out pilot plans of new mechanisms and policies, he noted.

HCMC has completed the new resolution and collected opinions from the competent ministries and agencies to submit it to the National Assembly Party Committee and the Politburo in November.

At the meeting, the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies raised a number of issues, such as the incident at Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), shortage of gasoline in recent days, target for the city's 2023 State budget revenue, implementation of specific mechanisms and policies.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.

According to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, the incident at SCB not only affects the banking security but also leaves an influence on corporate bonds and real estate in HCMC in the coming time as well as delays construction projects.

He suggested the Government would issue solutions to solve problems of the petroleum industry, mechanisms and policies of investment in storage of oil and gas to ensure energy security, especially in the main cities of HCMC, Hanoi and Hai Phong.

In addition, he proposed the NA and Government to handle the corporate bond issue, inspect bank credit, implement economic recovery programs quickly and synchronously, and pay attention to social security works, health, and education.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh