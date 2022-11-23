HCMC to strictly handle loan shark rings

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third from right) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (sixth from right) meet voters.



The statement was released at a meeting between State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly deputies in Go Vap District following the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session yesterday afternoon.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.



Speaking with the voters, Chairman Mai recorded voters' opinions about policies for non-specialized forces which are being performed in accordance with the current regulations. During the passing time, HCMC has had preferential policies to increase the income for these forces.





Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai confirmed that during the passing time, the city leaders have directed relevant units and functional agencies to dramatically investigate and strictly handle the cases related to black credit, online fraud and debtors who have been called, texted, cursed at and threatened.



However, the functional forces have faced difficulties as loan shark organizations used foreigners and sophisticated high technologies for their activities. Chairman Mai shared that the Executive Board of the Party Committee has just given opinions on the rearrangement of organizations under wards and communes. Accordingly, there will be one level, including quarter and hamlet equaling to ward.It is expected that the whole city will have 5,242 hamlets and quarters after rearrangement and the number of people working for this level would not exceed 26,000. The number is 50,000 people before the rearrangement.



The HCMC Chairman stated that residents should remain vigilant about advertisements on online lending to avoid being cheated.

Chairman of the Office of the State President Le Khanh Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Thi Kim Yen attended the meeting.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong