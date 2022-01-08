  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to strengthen working team to support imported foreigners

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee’s Office has just announced the direction of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on immigration for experts.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs was assigned to review and consult the City People’s Committee on soon strengthening the staff of a working team to assist foreign investors, technical experts, skillful working labors, managers, students who have demand of entering Ho Chi Minh City.
Besides, the department is also responsible for building digitization software of supporting those people.

The software has to meet the demand of managing imported people and sharing data serving for foreigner management as well as pandemic prevention and control requirements.

The announcement also required the members of the working team to well perform the management and support foreigners to enter the city; proposed to handle the organizations, enterprises, individuals that violate immigration, staying, working and Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong

