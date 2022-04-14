After a period of loosening the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the interdisciplinary inspection teams have regularly performed their tasks. Through the inspections, the functional forces detected that bars, karaoke lounges, discotheques, massage facilities and restaurants had violated the regulations, including operations without a license, employees without work contracts, employees wearing sexy outfits, or using drugs and some businesses exceeding the allowed operation hours.Recently, the functional forces detected nearly 100 people getting positive for drugs at the Ferso bar in Vo Van Tan Street, District 3.
HCMC to strengthen operation inspection of bars, discos, karaoke lounges
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the interdisciplinary inspection teams will continue to strengthen the operation inspection of entertainment activities including bars, karaoke lounges, discotheques and massage services and shall strictly handle the violated cases.