HCMC to start massive social housing projects at end of April

Particularly, it is expected that a ground-breaking ceremony of the housing project for workers will take place at Linh Trung II Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc City on April 25. The project will be built on an area of more than 5,000 square meters, with a scale of 360 residential units.
A day later, a ceremony to start construction of a nearly 3,700- square meter social housing project under the Nguyen Son residential area in Binh Chanh District’s Binh Hung Commune with a scale of 242 apartments is expected to be held.
Next, groundbreaking ceremonies to build a social housing project in Long Truong Ward of Thu Duc City with a scale of 726 apartments on an area of more than 14,300 square meters and a housing project for resettled residents at Block 4 and Block 6 of Thanh Da Apartments in Binh Thanh District with a scale of 1,750 residential units will be organized massively on April 27.
According to Ho Chi Minh City's housing projects development plan for the 2021-2025 period, the city is expected to build 35,000 apartments including worker accommodations and dormitories for students.