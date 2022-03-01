HCMC to spend over US$438 mln to remove 6,500 houses on/along canals

Particularly, the city will carry out canal environment renovation project in combination with removal of houses on/along canals; infrastructure construction of Xuyen Tam canal ( from Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal to Vam Thuat river) through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts with a total investment of around VND9,350 billion (US$409 million); Hy Vong canal improvement project in Tan Binh District.
Aside from that, the city will solve rainfall drainage and flooding problems for the Tan Son Nhat International Airport with an investment of VND1,980 billion (US$86.6 million); Van Thanh canal cleanup and improvement project in Binh Thanh District with VND1,200 billion (US$52.5 million).