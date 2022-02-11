HCMC to spend nearly US$177 mln for An Phu intersection

According to the Municipal People’s Committee, the investment construction project of An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City is one of the key projects of the city transport sector in the period of 2021 – 2025 which is expected to reduce the traffic pressure at the Eastern gateway of the city and contribute to step-by-step completing the traffic infrastructure plan in Thu Duc City in particular and HCMC in general.

The total investment of the project is calculated to reach VND3,926 billion (US$173 million), including VND1,800 billion (US$79.5 million) from the central budget capital and the rest from the city budget.The An Phu Intersection has three floors, including a two-way underground connecting the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway with Mai Chi Tho Street from Thu Thiem underground road tunnel and prolonged underground road tunnel through intersection Mai Chi Tho – Dong Van Cong.Besides, the project has two overpasses. Of which, the first one will connect between Mai Chi Tho Street, Luong Dinh Cua Street and the expressway and the second one will connect the expressway with Mai Chi Tho street.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong