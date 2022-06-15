HCMC to soon implement preferential loans for near-poor, poor households

Reporting to the working delegation, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs Huynh Thanh Khiet informed that by the end of 2021, the city reduced 1,597 poor households with 5,822 residents, decreasing 0.06 percent; lessened 1,378 near-poor households with 5,288 residents, reducing 0.05 percent. Currently, there are 36,664 near-poor households and 19,562 poor ones in HCMC.
Regarding the obstacles, the HCMC People’s Committee proposed the Ministry of Health to soon issue the supported policies for malnourished children of near-poor and poor households. Concerning to the shortage of housing projects, the Municipal People’s Committee said that it was important to have appropriate policies for near-poor and poor households to build, and repair houses when they have not held a certificate of land use rights, and ownership certificate of house and other properties associated with land.
Besides, the delegates suggested the city People’s Committee consider constructing the auxiliary works on agricultural land to help near-poor and poor households promote land resource potentialities and economic development. In addition, it was essential to review the key transport works to develop inter-regional links, create socio-economy motivation in the localities and sustainably reduce poor households.
Notably, the working team also suggested the HCMC People’s Committee promptly allocate capital for near-poor and poor households to enjoy preferential loans. During the past 18 months, the city has not allocated this capital, causing overloaded loan documents in city districts which would make them become victims of black credit.
At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc informed that the city was calculating capital allocation for Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to handle the loan demand of near-poor and poor households. Besides, the city will soon review and replicate good models allowing near-poor and poor households to repair houses such as the model of Binh Thanh District.
