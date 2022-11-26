HCMC to review labor recruitment in enterprises

Workers in an industrial park (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs requested its sub-departments in Thu Duc City and districts to review and report the number of businesses that have cut their employees plus the number of workers who will be laid off in the near future as well as firms’ needs for labor recruitment.

At the same time, sub-departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in districts and related agencies must assess the labor situation and the labor relations from now until the end of 2022 and the solutions that can be conducted in 2023.

The Employment Service Center of Ho Chi Minh City will grasp the labor recruitment needs of the employers. Enterprises coordinated with the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to organize job fairs to connect employees and businesses.

Over the past time, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have faced difficulties in production and business; therefore, they had to cut thousands of workers, affecting the city’s economic condition, security and order.

By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan