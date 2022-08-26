HCMC to restore security at Bach Dang Wharf Park

Accordingly, HCMC People’s Committee must assign the HCMC Department of Public Security and District 1 People’s Committee to carry out measures to stop illegal parking around Bach Dang Wharf Park.

Cases of irritating peddlers who try to compete with one another for prospective customers must be properly handled, while practical solutions should be applied to create a more stable location for them to sell goods and prevent them from reviolating regulations.

The HCMC Department of Construction must urgently review and establish suitable parking lots near this park and Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.

Lastly, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture must consider detailed planning on traffic connectivity, set up underground or high-rise parking lots in the downtown of the city, especially the planned areas for public parks, pedestrian streets, metro stations. Simultaneously, there must be logical planning for food and drink selling places, automatic vending machines locations to minimize street vendors.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Yen Nhi