HCMC to reduce groundwater exploitation to 100m³/day by 2025

According to the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, after 4 years carrying out Decree No.167/2018/ND-CP, the exploitation of groundwater in HCMC has reduced from 716,581m3/day to 264,581m3/day.

The city aims at further decreasing this figure to 100m3/day in 2025. To fulfill that goal, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment will cooperate with related state agencies, departments, and the local authorities of all districts and Thu Duc City to propagandize legal documents on this matter to the community. Also, they will encourage the use of clean water supplied by the city, while demanding Saigon Water Supply Corporation to ensure water quality to serve citizens.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Huong Vuong