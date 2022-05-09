HCMC to reassess activities of export processing zones, industrial parks

At the “People asked – The City answered” TV show

The program was organized by the HCMC People’s Council in collaboration with the municipal Department of Information and Communication and HCMC Television with the participation of the Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le.



The city’s administration will carry out assessments of technology, management, and labor levels of enterprises in export processing zones and industrial parks to determine the area to maintain and change the purpose of use. In addition, businesses have to adapt to the latest technology trends for their business, he added.



Marvin Tsao, General Director of Tan Thuan Corporation suggested that the city should extend the operational period of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone to exploit its value instead of turning it into residential real estate after 2041.

Tan Thuan is the first export processing zone of the city that has come into operation for over 30 years. The processing zone will end its operation in the next 18-20 years. Export processing zones and industrial parks in HCMC are facing drawbacks of old technology and degraded infrastructures while laborers have average levels of skill, the City’s Vice Chairman said.

Standing Director of Juki Vietnam Co.,Ltd. Dao Quoc Cuong proposed that the city needs to have solutions for developing human resources and organize job transaction sessions to solve labor shortages effectively.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that the unit has managed 127 employment services centers. The HCMC Youth Employment Service Center organized 58 job transaction sessions attracting 44,800 participants and creating jobs for nearly 16,500 people from the beginning to the present.

Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's HCMC branch said that the State bank has issued policies offering interest rate reduction and lower lending interest rates to reduce the burden on businesses. Banks have also cut lending rates for priority sectors of rural and agricultural development, export, supporting industry and high-tech application to below 4.5 percent per annum.





