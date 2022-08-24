HCMC to quickly complete digitalization of administrative records

Citizens check the progress of online public services at the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District in HCMC



Simultaneously, these organizations are ordered to synchronize data and authenticate information between the National Population Database and the ones for civil status, healthcare, social security.

In order to save time and effort, local agencies must accelerate this digitalization process while reusing the results of related administrative procedures when citizens coming for new administrative procedures fill in necessary forms.

The Government’s project ‘Developing an Application for Population Database, Digital Identification and Authentication for the National Digital Transformation from 2022-2025, with a Vision to 2030’ (Project 06) has been launched for 6 months in Vietnam, as a confirmation that digital transformation is an inevitable trend of the era to help Vietnamese citizens become more fluent in using digital services.

By Bao Han – Translated by Yen Nhi