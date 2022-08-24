  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to quickly complete digitalization of administrative records

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Project 06 has just issued a formal dispatch asking related state agencies and the local authorities to urgently finish the task of digitalizing necessary documents and effectively handle administrative procedures as requested by the Central Government.

Citizens check the progress of online public services at the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District in HCMC


Simultaneously, these organizations are ordered to synchronize data and authenticate information between the National Population Database and the ones for civil status, healthcare, social security.

In order to save time and effort, local agencies must accelerate this digitalization process while reusing the results of related administrative procedures when citizens coming for new administrative procedures fill in necessary forms.

The Government’s project ‘Developing an Application for Population Database, Digital Identification and Authentication for the National Digital Transformation from 2022-2025, with a Vision to 2030’ (Project 06) has been launched for 6 months in Vietnam, as a confirmation that digital transformation is an inevitable trend of the era to help Vietnamese citizens become more fluent in using digital services.

By Bao Han – Translated by Yen Nhi

