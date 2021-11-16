HCMC to promptly handle difficulties, obstacles of foreign enterprises

This was the content of the city Party Chief at the meeting with General Director of Aeon Vietnam Tetsuyuki Nagakawa morning yesterday concerning the plan of widening the company’s business activities in Vietnam, including in Hoc Mon District.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives General Director of Aeon Vietnam Tetsuyuki Nagakawa.



Secretary Nen proposed Aeon Vietnam to help Ho Chi Minh City enterprises strengthen their participation in the goods supply chains, create favorable consumption conditions for HCMC businesses’ products in the supermarkets and convenient stores of Aeon Vietnam. In addition, the city leader also requested the company to support the city’s enterprises to improve the qualities, designs and enhance competitiveness which would contribute to promoting the Vietnamese products.

At the reception, the city Party Chief expressed his pleasure at the fruitful Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership, and he highly appreciated the business activities of Aeon Vietnam and believed the company will continue to achieve more and more in the upcoming time.After sharing about the Covid-19 pandemic situation in HCMC being under control, Mr. Nen praised that Aeon Vietnam maintained its business activities during the pandemic outbreak, contributing to maintaining the essential goods supply channels for residents, notably the company also donated to the Covid-19 vaccine fund of the city.General Director of Aeon Vietnam Tetsuyuki Nagakawa highly evaluated the potentialities of Vietnam, especially the retail sector. Mr. Tetsuyuki Nagakawa expressed his belief in the investment attraction policy of the country.In the upcoming time, the company is expected to build more department stores in Hoc Mon District and Thu Duc City.