HCMC to pilot operation of five electric bus lines

The Municipal Department of Transport yesterday said that the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City had approved the policy of piloting the operation of five electric bus lines in the city in 24 months.
During the pilot program, the HCMC Department of Transport will apply the issued economic and technical norms and unit prices for current operated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.
In case the HCMC People’s Committee promulgates the economic and technical norms and unit prices for e-bus during the trial period, the application will be implemented for the rest time of the period.

The funding for subsidies will be extracted from public non-business capital. It is expected that the first e-bus will be exploited in the first quarter this year.

