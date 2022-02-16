HCMC to pilot operation of five electric bus lines

During the pilot program, the HCMC Department of Transport will apply the issued economic and technical norms and unit prices for current operated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

In case the HCMC People’s Committee promulgates the economic and technical norms and unit prices for e-bus during the trial period, the application will be implemented for the rest time of the period.The funding for subsidies will be extracted from public non-business capital. It is expected that the first e-bus will be exploited in the first quarter this year.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong