HCMC to pilot extracting digital civil status documents in June

Deputy Director of the HCMC Justice Department Nguyen Van Vu informed that from June 15, the city will issue extracts of marriage certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, and parent-child acknowledgements using the digitized data of civil status books in the city’s shared databases, regardless of the registration or storing place.

This is expected to bring great convenience to citizens since they do not need waste time coming back to the original locations for these personal documents.

The Deputy Director stressed that this is one important step for HCMC to issue digital versions of civil status documents in accordance with Circular No.01/2022 by the Justice Ministry on detailing certain content and measures to apply Decree No.87/2020 (by the Government on digital civil status databases and online civil status registration).

The pilot is a premise for the city to widely exploit the digital civil status data to simplify administrative procedures for better services. It is also a part of the city plan to establish shared foundation databases in order to fulfill the digital transformation mission of HCMC.

To pilot this document extraction, the city has finished the first phase in digitizing 12.8 million civil status documents for all city dwellers (marriage certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, and parent-child acknowledgements), while linking its databases to the national one, managed by the Justice Ministry.

Therefore, at present, residents can visit any ward offices in the city to ask for extracts of the above civil status papers easily.

Director of the HCMC Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh added that HCMC is the first in Vietnam to complete digitizing civil status documents to upload onto the shared database of the Justice Ministry.

Right now, the HCMC Justice Department is assigned by HCMC People’s Committee to issue the digital version of civil status documents for the sake of convenience and digital transformation acceleration.

