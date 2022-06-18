HCMC to organize activities to learn about Vietnamese overseas

In the first six months of the year, the agency received over 430 turns of oversea Vietnamese and their relatives learning about policies, law and administrative procedures related to investment, business, labor, accommodation, housing, nationality and participation in programs, conferences and so on.In the last six months of 2022, the committee will organize several delegations to visit and work in foreign countries, including visiting and offering gifts to 750 overseas Vietnamese and people in difficult circumstances in Cambodia. Besides, there shall be delegations visiting and working in Australia aiming at learning about the Vietnamese community and the activities of Vietnamese associations and groups related to Ho Chi Minh City in Australia.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong