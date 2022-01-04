HCMC to need around 310,000 employees in 2022

Specifically, if the Covid-19 pandemic develops complicatedly, affecting the socio-economy growth, the city will need around 255,000 to 280,000 employees.In case the pandemic will be under control, Ho Chi Minh City will need around 280,000 to 310,000 laborers. Of which, HCMC will be likely to lack around 78,500 to 86,900 workers, 65,500 to 72,500 employees, 66,500 to 73,500 ones and 69,500 to 77,100 laborers in the first, second, third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Among them, the demand for educated employees will account for over 86 percent. Of which, the elementary, intermediate, college and university and higher level will occupy over 22.5 percent, 24.5 percent, 18.6 percent and over 20.7 percent, respectively.
The labor demand for four key industrial sectors shall account for over 19 percent, including mechanics with nearly 4.4 percent; electronic production with nearly seven percent, food and drink processing with nearly four percent; chemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastic with over four percent. Meanwhile, the demand for the nine essential services would make up over 51 percent.