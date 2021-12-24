HCMC to maintain best learning environment for children

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc

Yesterday, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting with localities on the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic and socio-economic recovery.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman Duc acknowledged and praised the efforts of localities and agencies that have helped better the indicators in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City in the past week. There has been a decrease in people infected with Covid-19 and deaths.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc wishes that localities and units continue to maintain a high level of vigilance, epidemic prevention with the best efforts to pull down the indexes, especially at Christmas, New Year and Lunar New Year 2022.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized the communication work, calling for city dwellers’ willingness to follow preventative measures for safe holidays. If the city’s alert epidemic level maintains at 1 or 2, city administrations will organize entertainment.

Regarding vaccine coverage, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee suggested districts and Thu Duc city speed up the vaccination schedule to ensure that people from 18 years or older all have had enough shots of vaccine, especially for people at risk. Administration of additional dose and booster dose must be done quickly, ending in January 2022. The Department of Health in HCMC should coordinate with localities to distribute vaccines and mobilize forces to support localities.

As for treatment drugs, he requested that they be distributed immediately, promptly and sufficiently to those who need them, especially those at high risk.

Regarding support policies for grassroots health care, Mr. Duc said that Ho Chi Minh City is seeking opinions from the Ministry of Health on policies and regimes for grassroots health care, mobilizing private healthcare workers to participate in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

He emphasized the need to ensure that the oxygen source is not interrupted in the treatment of Covid-19. At the same time, the health sector should continue to promote the network of companion doctors to support telehealthcare and consultation.

Some cultural and sports activities are currently on hold due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. The Department of Culture and Sports will propose a pause or reopening of these activities to the People's Committee.

Along with that, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs ought to implement supporting policies for people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic and a plan to take care of poor people during the Lunar New Year (Tet holidays).

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong affirmed that the southern metropolis does not lack vaccines and drugs.



Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong According to the Director, the city has received more than 98,000 doses of Molnupiravir and is about to receive additional 25,000 doses. Regarding vaccines, the city has nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca, more than 555,000 doses of Pfizer, more than 28,000 doses of VeroCell. The Ministry of Health will also continue to supply vaccines.

Therefore, Dr. Thuong proposed localities promote vaccination, speed up the distribution of treatment bags and supply of anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

Regarding the progress of the campaign to protect at-risk groups after 15 days of implementation in the city, as of December 22, districts and Thu Duc city have made a list of 584,403 people in the risk group. Of these, nearly 41,400 people have received the first shots of vaccine accounting for 7 percent, more than 518,300 people have received the second doses of vaccine accounting for nearly 89 percent and more than 24,400 people have not been injected accounting for 4 percent.

He revealed in the first two pilot weeks of in-person learning for grade 9 and 12 students, the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health discovered 40 students and 7 teachers infected with the coronavirus. The health sector and schools have treated them according to the regulation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan