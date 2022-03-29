  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to implement criteria for building happy family

SGGP
The People’s Committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City, departments and agencies have just been deployed the “Study on building criteria of evaluating happy families in Ho Chi Minh City from 2021 through 2030” plan by the Municipal People’s Committee. 
The agencies will concentrate on propagandizing the basic information on implementing the criteria for residents, worker’s accommodations, employees in the industrial parks, export processing zones, public officers, officials, employees of the department, political and social organizations, especially building the gender equality, taking care of and protecting children, the elderly and other issues related to the family.

According to the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the criteria included five contents, including criteria on behavior in the family, material conditions, mental conditions, education and health care for people in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong

