HCMC to implement criteria for building happy family

The agencies will concentrate on propagandizing the basic information on implementing the criteria for residents, worker’s accommodations, employees in the industrial parks, export processing zones, public officers, officials, employees of the department, political and social organizations, especially building the gender equality, taking care of and protecting children, the elderly and other issues related to the family.According to the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the criteria included five contents, including criteria on behavior in the family, material conditions, mental conditions, education and health care for people in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong