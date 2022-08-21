HCMC to host collective wedding for 100 worker couples on National Day

A collective wedding held by HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers Support Center, on August 21, held a press conference to introduce the "Mass wedding" program in 2022 for 100 young couples of workers and volunteers participating in Covid-19 prevention and control. The mass wedding ceremony in 2022 will be held on September 2.



According to the organization committee, the collective wedding program will take place at the Long Bien Palace Wedding Convention Center in HCMC. Couples will perform a ceremony to offer flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1, then parade by double-decker buses from the city center to the wedding ceremony area. In addition, the wedding ceremony is also expected to set a record for the largest traditional wedding gate with a gate length of 14 meters and a height of 6 meters with a five-meter high dragon and phoenix fruit sculpture.



Couples participating in the collective wedding ceremony will be given many wedding items, shopping vouchers, and health care vouchers. The organization committee will also support one year free of house rent for couples in extremely difficult circumstances.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Nha