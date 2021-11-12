HCMC to hold Covid-19 memorial ceremony on November 19

At the press brief (Photo: SGGP)

Yesterday, Mr. Duc Hai made the statement at a regular press conference, held by the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, about the epidemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City. The conference was chaired by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Mr. Hai.

Mr. Hai revealed at the press brief that the municipal People’s Committee yesterday had a plan for the special ceremony on November 19 organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Municipal Party Committee at Thong Nhat Hall at 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia in District 1 and other venues in 21 districts and Thu Duc City. The ceremony will be broadcast live on HTV.

Specifically, some photos and reportage on Ho Chi Minh City through the "life and death battle" with the Covid-19 pandemic will be screened live and later leaders of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front or the leader of Ho Chi Minh City will deliver their speeches.

Chairman of the 15th-tenure National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the government, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, administrations in Ho Chi Minh City and administrations in southern provinces to well organize the day of remembrance and memorial for victims of the Covid-19 virus at the question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second sitting

HCMC High Command's personnels bring ashes of Covid-19 victims to the victims' families (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan