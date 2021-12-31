HCMC to hold countdown celebration without participants

Thousands of city dwellers participate in countdown celebration a few years ago

The program will be broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television Station, Ho Chi Minh City People's Voice Radio and Voice of Vietnam; simultaneously, it will be screened online on social media infrastructures through channels and websites.

The People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City assigned the city police force to coordinate with relevant agencies to conduct blockage in an effort of preventing vehicles from entering Nguyen Hue Street and surrounding roads from 5:00 p.m. on December 31, 2021, until 5:00 p.m. on January 1, 2022.

Police officers will take turns to control traffic flow and request people not to stop, park or gather at the street where the celebration takes place.

Yesterday, the Office of the municipal People's Committee issued Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc’s guidance on the countdown program to welcome the new year 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Prior, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports had planned to conduct the virtual countdown event on Nguyen Hue and Le Duan streets with several participants who are fully vaccinated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan