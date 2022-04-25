HCMC to have accommodation house for 1,000 workers

Thien Phat Joint Stock Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for pile load testing of the accommodation house for workers at Lot 85A4 in the Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of April 25.



Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, attended the ceremony.



The accommodation house in Linh Trung 2 EPZ is the first social housing project in the South. The groundbreaking ceremony of phase 2 of the project includes two 12-story buildings with 360 apartments, built on an area of 5,082 square meters with a total investment of about VND408 billion. It is expected to provide accommodations for more than 1,000 workers. Laborers staying in the accommodation house are entitled to use facilities such as kindergarten, commercial and service areas, and amusement parks.



The representative of Thien Phat Company commits to building an accommodation house for workers in Linh Trung 2 EPZ safely and on schedule with the motto that “the apartment has a small area, but its quality is not low".

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Phase 1 of the project was built ten years ago and has put into use more than 350 apartments, including two blocks with nine floors. The project has met the demand for accommodation of workers working in Linh Trung 2 EPZ and neighboring industrial zones. Especially, during the last fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the worker accommodation is a safe place for about 1,000 workers working in the export processing zones and industrial parks. Besides, the project also builds a national standard Thanh Binh Kindergarten, taking care of 150-200 children from 1 to 4 years old.

According to Mr. Tran Hoang Quan, Director of the Department of Construction of HCMC, the housing development plan for the 2021-2025 period, approved by the city, is expected to develop nearly 484,000 apartments, equivalent to 50.6 million square meters of floor areas. Of which, the development target of social housing and housing for workers is 2.5 million square meters of floor area, equivalent to more than 35,700 apartments. In addition, HCMC also strives to develop 3.1 million square meters of floor area, equivalent to 56,749 apartments of social housing and low-priced commercial housing to meet the housing needs of workers living in boarding houses, households living on and along canals, old apartment buildings that must be demolished or housing areas that have not yet met living conditions and conditions for Covid-19 prevention and control.In 2022, the Department of Construction will focus on reviewing and speeding up the investment procedures for 18 projects, including ten social housing projects and two accommodation houses for workers.Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, emphasized that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with complicated and unpredictable developments had seriously affected the socio-economic situation and all aspects of citizens’ lives. Production and business activities were stagnant, causing the number of workers who lost their jobs and reduced their income to increase. The need to restore the production and business activities after the pandemic is urgent. The lack of accommodations near the production site, forcing workers to move often and far from the workplace, has affected the Covid-19 prevention. Therefore, Mr. Duong Anh Duc assessed that it is necessary to develop accommodation houses for workers in the current and in the long run to minimize the negative impacts of the pandemic and support workers and laborers to improve and enhance the quality of accommodation.To realize the goal of building worker accommodation and social housing for the 2021-2025 period set by HCMC, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, asked the Department of Construction to focus on reviewing and speeding up investment procedures, promptly starting construction projects of other worker accommodation houses.In the coming time, to promote investment projects from the capital source of enterprises, HCMC will have the policy to support preferential loans to stimulate the demand to attract more enterprises to invest in building accommodation for workers. HCMC has established an investment working group and a working group to remove difficulties and obstacles for projects using land without using the State budget capital in the city. These groups will have weekly meetings to promptly review and solve difficulties and problems for enterprises. At the same time, they will create the most favorable conditions for businesses to complete investment and construction procedures, said Mr. Duong Anh Duc.