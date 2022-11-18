HCMC to have 3 more routes connecting new Eastern Coach Station

Buses are operating at new Eastern Coach Station.
According to the department, the new Eastern Coach Station is exploiting 386 buses serving 2,603 turns of the customer. However, only 402 buses are operating, accounting for 33 percent of the total registered ones.57 fixed inter-provincial routes from/to 20 provinces and cities nationwide have registered their operation at the station with 1.218 buses.
During the passing time, the number of a customer traveling to the station has not been as expected. After the new Eastern Coach Station have been relocated to exploit Thu Duc City in the second phase, the fixed passenger transport routes and some transport units reduced the exploitation frequency or halted the operation due to moderated number of passengers.
The reason leading to a reduction of the passenger was due to the travel habit of the customer along with ineffective communications and information. Besides, the transit operation does not meet the demand of customers and the transport infrastructure surrounding the new station has not been completed and inconvenient for buses connecting with the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.
At the current time, the municipal Department of Transport allows the operation of nine transport routes connecting the new coach station. It is expected that in the upcoming time, the department will open three more routes with their ending points at the station including two e-bus lines traveling from Vinhomes Grand Park – new Eastern Coach Station and new Eastern Coach Station – Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and one route connecting from the Eastern Coach Station to new Eastern Coach Station through Hanoi National Highway.
In addition, the department proposed the Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation perform the exemption for services usage in the new Eastern Coach Station and support the parking for taxi and contracted automobiles.