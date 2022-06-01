HCMC to have 150-ha multi-function park

Students are drawing in Tao Dan Park (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture coordinated with the Department of Construction and the People's Committee in District 12 to organize a seminar on planning opinions for a multi-functional park area in Thanh Xuan ward and Thoi An ward in District 12, with the participation of many urban and planning experts.

In order to add more green parks to Ho Chi Minh City, a representative of the Department of Planning and Architecture and the Department of Construction said that the city People's Committee has assigned the People's Committee in the two wards in District 12 to make a research plan and call for investment in a 150ha park project.

This is a non-profit social project for the community's sake.

Evaluating this project, many delegates said that the city government must be determined to carry out the project as a public investment project for the community benefit rather than profits.

For the project’s feasibility, the city should spend the budget capital to compensate for site clearance to build the park because it is very difficult for any business to pay for compensation and set up a multi-function entertainment park at this location.

While waiting for the construction of the park, authorities at all levels should create conditions for people to have a safe place to live. Additionally, residents are allowed to build temporary houses for a certain time.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan