HCMC to handle Covid-19-related misinformation on social media

Office Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai yesterday said that Covid-19 related pitiful images and videos related to coronavirus infectious cases, who have been treated in Covid-19 field hospitals and isolated medical facilities, have recently been shared on some fan pages.
Besides, many unreasonable stories were supposed to be told by doctors and medical staff at Covid-19 field hospitals and medical facilities.
There are some unclarified stories from social media about a husband and a wife infected with SARS-CoV-2 who have been treated at HCMC Children’s Hospital with no one taking care of their children at home; or doctors favor treating rich patients who are relatives of leaders and do not care about poor patients.
Through the analyzing process, those photos and videos have been found edited and inserted with other details and the stories’ characters are unreal.
As this reason, the Municipal Department of Health suggested all people should stay watchful while interacting with unclear stories, content on social media related to Covid-19 prevention and control, medical facilities.
