HCMC to halt road digging works during Tet holiday

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang yesterday said that the agency had required relevant units to temporarily halt road digging works from January 25 to February 8 to create favorable conditions for residents' travel on daily and business activities, as well as entertainment during the Tet holiday. 
Accordingly, the investors of road digging works under the scale of road traffic infrastructure protection are responsible for urging the relevant units to promptly clean up the works, restore the entire road face and return them to their original state in five days from January 20 to January 25.

As for works under construction surrounded with barriers, the investors have to ensure the safety and avoid affecting the people’s travel on the Tet holiday

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

