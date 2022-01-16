HCMC to halt road digging works during Tet holiday

Accordingly, the investors of road digging works under the scale of road traffic infrastructure protection are responsible for urging the relevant units to promptly clean up the works, restore the entire road face and return them to their original state in five days from January 20 to January 25.
As for works under construction surrounded with barriers, the investors have to ensure the safety and avoid affecting the people’s travel on the Tet holiday
As for works under construction surrounded with barriers, the investors have to ensure the safety and avoid affecting the people’s travel on the Tet holiday