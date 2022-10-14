Chaiman Phan Van Mai at the forum (Photo: SGGP)



Today, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Communist Union held a forum ‘Aspirations for the youth of Uncle Ho’ in 2022. This is a series of activities to welcome the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the 12th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the term 2022-2027.

At the forum, Chairman Mai and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies listened to their thoughts and plans of young people for the southern metropolis’s sustainable development in the future.

Talking with young people, Chairman Mai emphasized that city leaders are very interested in building a culture to match the position and role of the city in the country and the region. Ho Chi Minh City youth is a human resource in building Ho Chi Minh City's culture.

Each young person is an ambassador of the southern largest city and the country in international economic integration and globalization. Young people, friendly ambassadors, will promote the culture and image of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular to international friends.

Talking more with young people about social issues that they are interested in such as urban traffic, environment, and employment. The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City shared that the city is a megacity, facing a lot of challenges and pressure on infrastructure and urban traffic.

Ho Chi Minh City has many solutions, of which the basic solution is to control the population in a scientific and reasonable way. HCMC has also been restructuring the economy, re-planning the city to distribute the population along with the economic spatial distribution suitably. He expected to receive more plans, initiatives and solutions from young people to solve the current problems of urban traffic.

Mr. Mai hoped that young people to take heed of social problems and come up with solutions for the problem reiterating that these social problems need to be identified and resolved soon systematically and methodically. Only in this way can Ho Chi Minh City ensure sustainable development.

According to Chairman Mai, the southern largest city is facing many difficulties and challenges such as public transport, flooding, housing, social security, and slow administrative procedures that need to have effective solutions.

The Chairman revealed that the municipal People's Committee has issued the program to promote innovation activities in the public sector and the implementation plan of the Politburo’s Conclusion 14 on policies and incentives to protect dynamic and creative civil servants for the city’s sake.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan