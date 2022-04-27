HCMC to focus on human resources training for technical work in army

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is visiting the exhibit on combat weapons and assets in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He was speaking at a meeting held by the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Military Command (HCMC-PC) yesterday to summarize achievements after 15 years (2008-2022) adopting Resolution No.382-NQ/DUQSTW by the Central Military Commission of the Vietnam Communist Party.

In his speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested that in the current time, HCMC-MC concentrate on advising the planning task, arranging technical logistics projects in accordance with the city’s master planning, offering consultation on investments in these projects, and actively purchasing suitable technical equipment in order to ensure national defense and public security tasks in HCMC as well as the Southern key economic zone.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Simultaneously, HCMC-MC should pay proper attention to the national defense industry, attract more technical human resources for the upcoming development time. Particularly, skilled graduates from universities and academies in the city should be mobilized to serve the military.



A cooperative scheme with universities, academies, and ministerial-level agencies to foster capable human resources for technical work will allow HCMC-MC to easily assign people whenever there are job vacancies in the military.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of HCMC-MC is presenting certificates of merit to outstanding teams and individuals in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Major General Du Truong Giang, Deputy Commander of the Military Region 7, commented that HCMC-MC has excellently fulfilled its assigned goals, effectively applying technology in the task of preserving, maintaining, and managing weapons as well as technical equipment of the military. Keeping up the good work, HCMC-MC should have a focus on purchasing new ones.



HCMC-PC stated that in the past 15 years of adopting Resolution No.382, the technical task of the armed force has obtained impressive achievements, including innovative initiatives to boost the quality of weapon and device management.

In the upcoming time, HCMC-PC is going to strengthen its organization, technical system, and management mechanism so as to increase performance and ensure timely, synchronous weapon supply to fulfill current missions in the new situation.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of HCMC-MC is presenting certificates of merit to outstanding teams and individuals in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, HCMC-PC presented certificates of merit for 22 teams and 20 individuals with outstanding achievements in the implementation of Resolution No.382.



By Van Minh – Translated by Yen Nhi