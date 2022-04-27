HCMC to focus on human resources training for technical work in army

He was speaking at a meeting held by the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Military Command (HCMC-PC) yesterday to summarize achievements after 15 years (2008-2022) adopting Resolution No.382-NQ/DUQSTW by the Central Military Commission of the Vietnam Communist Party.
In his speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested that in the current time, HCMC-MC concentrate on advising the planning task, arranging technical logistics projects in accordance with the city’s master planning, offering consultation on investments in these projects, and actively purchasing suitable technical equipment in order to ensure national defense and public security tasks in HCMC as well as the Southern key economic zone.
A cooperative scheme with universities, academies, and ministerial-level agencies to foster capable human resources for technical work will allow HCMC-MC to easily assign people whenever there are job vacancies in the military.
HCMC-PC stated that in the past 15 years of adopting Resolution No.382, the technical task of the armed force has obtained impressive achievements, including innovative initiatives to boost the quality of weapon and device management.
In the upcoming time, HCMC-PC is going to strengthen its organization, technical system, and management mechanism so as to increase performance and ensure timely, synchronous weapon supply to fulfill current missions in the new situation.