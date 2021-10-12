HCMC to develop one million house project for low-income earners

The standing board of the municipal People’s Committee planned to have working sessions with functional departments on developing the construction project of one million houses for low-income people this weekend. The city hoped to find solutions to solve the housing problem for workers and laborers who are living in substandard rental housing and old apartment buildings, he added.



At the meeting, he expressed his sincere thanks for the frontline forces in the city’s fight against Covid-19, presenting the great national unity and solidarity.

HCMC has overcome the most difficult time of the pandemic but the municipal authorities hoped to continuously receive the support of all citizens to defeat the virus completely.

On October 11, the city established inspection groups to monitor the implementation of the third support package at localities and ensure that individuals receive their benefits, the City’s leader announced.

The municipal authorities has also made every effort to take care of old people living alone and children orphaned by Covid-19.

In addition, the city has proposed the Ministry of Health to give a Covid-19 vaccine approval for children, allowing students to return to schools soon. The purchase of the vaccine will use the city budget.

Even if HCMC returns to a new normal state, the city’s healthcare system has to be improved and enhance its resilience to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic . On the other hand, the people’s awareness is one of the critical factors in the battle against the virus, he emphasized.

HCMC has also proposed the Government to issue policies to support businesses affected by the pandemic along with the city’s own solutions. Export processing zones and industrial parks in the city have resumed activities and reached 60 percent of operation.

At the meeting, voters acknowledged the efforts of the municipal authorities and all people in the city, and appreciated the dedication and efforts that the frontline forces, including healthcare workers have made to help the city since this pandemic started.

Besides, they expressed their concerns about a large number of poor people and migrant workers left HCMC for their homeland on motorbikes with suitcases and other belongings that have created gridlocks at the gateways of HCMC. Most of them have been jobless or could not find a job due to strict social distancing measures for a long period and epidemic prevention and control policies. Pandemic and prolonged social distancing measures have left significant impacts on the workers’ life.

