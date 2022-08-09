HCMC will deploy electronic one-stop information system for handling administrative procedures

Today, speaking at the national online conference on the preliminary review of 6 months of implementing Project 06 on developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasized that the Government's Project 06 is implemented when the southern metropolis is determined to implement the digital transformation program for the building of the smart city, and putting into operation the shared data warehouse, all of which have facilitated the implementation of the Project 06.

There are 403 online public services at level 3, and level 4 in HCMC and 25 essential public services under the Government's Project 06.

According to Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc, with the aim to improve the quality of administrative procedures, provide online public services and implement the Project 06, Ho Chi Minh City is mobilizing all resources to deploy the information system for settling administrative procedures in the city. This system is expected to be completed in October 2022.

While using this system, people are not required to re-declare the information already in the National Database on the Population but they just only use their identity account while processing online public services.

The implementation of this system is conducted under the Project 06 and it aims to improve the quality of administrative reform in association with the city’s digital transformation with the orientation towards building a digital government and a digital government of the municipal People's Committee, said Mr. Duong Anh Duc.

The Vice Chairman also mentioned some difficulties and suggestions related to the implementation of the Project 06.

Specifically, the registration of an account to use public services currently requires the registrant to use a phone sim as the main subscriber whereas many people still use unofficial subscribers; therefore, many people have hardly had public service accounts.

Ho Chi Minh City also recommended that the public service portal should have a more intuitive and easy-to-search interface. In addition, currently, those who were born outside of Vietnam and naturalized persons who don’t have precise information about their places of birth and hometown are not able to fill in their information correctly, affecting the issuance of citizen identification and identification code.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan