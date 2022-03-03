  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to create 140,000 new jobs for employees in 2022

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is expected to focus on creating jobs for 300,000 employees this year, including 140,000 new jobs. Besides, the department will also apply solutions to reduce the number of poor and near-poor households by 0.35 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. 
HCMC to create 140,000 new jobs for employees in 2022 ảnh 1
The content was highlighted at a working session to approve the implementation plan of the 2022 work program of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs this morning,
A representative of the department reported that the agency will proactively and safely adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, solve jobs, improve the training quality of human resources and connect labor demand from enterprises in 2022.
Additionally, the department will focus on ensuring social security, improving the lives of the poor and needy people, orphaned children and policy beneficiary people.

At the working session, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc directed the HCMC Department of Information and Communications to assign a consulting team to help the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs apply information technology and digitization. 

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was required to soon put the level 3 and level 4 online public services into serving people and businesses; to have the policy to improve higher vocational education and training to meet the development needs of the city.



By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more