HCMC to continue to perform Covid-19 relief package by end of 2021

Poor and near-poor people or those who are performing isolation and treatment will be received financial support by the end of January 2022.The Municipal Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs has promptly reported to the HCMC People’s Committee the result of implementing the relief package for needy people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the whole city in the first, second and third phases.
Of which, the department proposed the Municipal People’s Committee to assign it to continue to carry out the relief package implementation by the end of the year for all districts and Thu Duc City to complete the financial support spending for people.
The subjects will be supported in this period, including freelancers who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 following the HCMC’s support policy in the first and second phase; poor and near-poor households, workers with difficulties who have been approved on the list but have not received the relief package in the second phase; needy people hugely affected by the pandemic who have been approved on the list but have not received the financial support in the third phase.
According to a report of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, nearly 8.5 million people were supported with more than VND9,865 billion (US$431 million) in three phases.