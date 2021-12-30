HCMC to carry out 350 mobile sales trips

The mobile sales trips will be performed by the enterprises participating in a market stabilization program with products and goods ranging from food, vegetables, confectionery and cosmetics.
Apart from mobile selling, those enterprises will launch the mobile stabilization program for foods at PouYuen Company, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Linh Trung I and Linh Trung II Export Processing Zones serving low-income employees who do not have enough condition to come back to their hometowns to enjoy Tet holiday.
Earlier, from November 2021, under the direction of the Municipal People’s Committee, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade collaborated with some enterprises, retailers to perform mobile sales trips at industrial parks and Export Processing Zones which have been highly appreciated by consumers.
